Kharge holds meet with Congress general secretaries, state in-charges

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, along with Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, held a meeting with the party general secretaries and state in-charges and discussed organizational matters.

During the three-hours meeting at the Indira Bhawan, Kharge discussed the upcoming AICC Session, scheduled to be held in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on April 8 and 9.

Addressing the media, Congress General Secretary in-charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh informed that the meeting discussed at length about the upcoming AICC session in Ahmedabad.

He informed that the Congress Working Committee meeting will be held on April 8, and the AICC session the next day.

Ramesh also informed that it was also decided that meetings of all the District Congress Presidents will be held at the Indira Bhawan on March 27, 28 and April 3.

He said the purpose of this meeting was to strengthen the District Congress Committee and bring it to the centre of the organization.