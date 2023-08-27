Kharge alleges secret understanding between KCR and BJP

Attacking Rao for remaining aloof from the INDIA front, the Congress president said: “KCR claims himself to be secular but did not come for even one meeting. He did not even say once that we secular parties will together remove BJP. You claim yourself as secular but enter into secret understanding with BJP.”

“When there is a secret understanding you cannot criticise with a strong voice. Now I have heard that they (BRS) have stopped criticising (the BJP) even here,” Kharge thundered.

Accusing Rao of betraying the Congress, he said KCR had gone to meet Sonia Gandhi, expressed his gratitude for the formation of Telangana, took photographs with her but the moment he left 10, Janpath, he forgot everything and he was now claiming credit for every achievement of Telangana.

He had a word of advice for the leaders of state Congress while reminding them they must maintain a unified front. “When insiders betray you, then it is more painful,” he pointed out.

The Congress president also released the SC/ST declaration with 12 points for the Telangana unit of the party and vowed to implement it in the first Cabinet once the Congress forms government in the state.