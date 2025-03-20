Kharge accuses both BJP and AAP of betraying farmers

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, on Thursday, accused the ruling BJP and the AAP of betraying the farmers and asserted that the farmers of the country will never forgive these “anti-farmer” parties.

Attacking the two parties for their policies on agriculture, Kharge said, “It seems that the two anti-farmer parties have now joined hands against the country’s farmers. First the Punjab government called the farmers for talks and then forcibly removed them from the protest site.”

Notably, late Wednesday night, the Punjab Police used force to remove the protesting farmers from the Haryana-Punjab border. They detained farmer leaders, including Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha head Sarvan Singh Pandher.

“The forcible detention of senior farmer leaders, Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Sarvan Singh Pandher, by the Punjab Police is condemnable.

Both the BJP and the AAP, intoxicated with the arrogance of power, have become oppressors of the farmers,” he said.

Recalling several incidents related to the farmers, he said, “The country has not forgotten Mandsaur the incident where farmers were fired upon in BJP-ruled MP, how the son a (former) minister of the Modi crushed the farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri (in UP) under his vehicle, how a farmer from Rajasthan hanged himself during an Arvind Kejriwal’s rally in 2015 while he remained a silent spectacle.”

Kharge, who is also the leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, wrote on X, “Whether its Modi ji’s promise of Minimum Support Price (MSP) to the farmers or AAP’s swift implementation of the three black laws in Delhi, both these parties have betrayed farmers of our country. The 62 crore farmers of the country will never forgive these anti-farmer parties.”

Earlier in the day, Congress MPs from Punjab including Amarinder Singh Raja Warring staged a protest against the AAP government in Punjab over police action against the farmers.

“The anti-farmer government of AAP forcibly removed the farmers who were peacefully protesting for their legitimate demands. The AAP government is following the path of the BJP and suppressing the voice of the farmers,” they said.