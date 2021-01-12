The centre has told the Supreme Court that ”Khalistanis” had infiltrated the protests going at the Delhi border against the contentious farm laws.

As Attorney General KK Venugopal made the statement, the Supreme Court asked him to file an affidavit. The top government lawyer said he would do so by tomorrow along with inputs from the Intelligence Bureau.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday has put a stay on the three farm laws which have led to massive protests near Delhi border. The court has said that a committee will be set up to understand the ground situation to take over the negotiations with the farmers to end the farmers strike.

Chief Justice SA Bobde said, “We are staying three farm laws until further orders,”

The decision to set up the committee is to help to solve the deadlock between the farmer unions and the government. The bench was headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde and comprising of Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

Chief Justice SA Bobde said, “These are matters of life and death. We are concerned with laws. We are concerned with lives and property of people affected by the agitation. We are trying to solve the problem in the best way. One of the powers we have is to suspend the legislation,”

Senior lawyer Harish Salve, appearing for a petitioner supporting the farm laws, told the top court, “Those who organised rallies for Khalistan have put up flags at the protests”.

“We have said that Khalistanis have infiltrated into the protests,” Venugopal said.

The Chief Justice said, “If there is an infiltration by a banned organization, and somebody is making an allegation here on record, you have to confirm it. You file an affidavit by tomorrow.”