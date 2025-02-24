KHADC polls: Opposition VPP deals major blow to NPP in Meghalaya

The opposition Voice of the People’s Party (VPP) on Monday unseated the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) elections, marking a significant shift in Meghalaya’s regional politics.

The VPP, led by firebrand leader Ardent Basaiawmoit, secured 17 out of 29 seats, dismantling the NPP’s grip on the tribal council.

The elections, held last week, also saw VPP making inroads into the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC), where it won eight seats, finishing as the second-largest party after the NPP, which secured 13 seats.

The ruling NPP, which had dominated both district councils in the last term, faced a massive defeat, securing only four seats in KHADC.

The United Democratic Party (UDP) won five seats, the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) managed one, and two Independent candidates also emerged victorious.

The BJP, which contested 17 seats in KHADC and 14 in JHADC, failed to open its account in either council, dealing a blow to its regional ambitions.

The Congress, once a formidable force in Meghalaya, was completely wiped out from KHADC—the first time in history that it failed to win a single seat. It managed only three seats in JHADC, matching UDP’s tally, while two Independents also won.

Voter enthusiasm remained high, with over 70% of the 3 lakh electorate in JHADC casting their votes. In KHADC, nearly 60% of the 9.9 lakh eligible voters participated in the elections, which saw 272 candidates, including 12 women, vying for seats.