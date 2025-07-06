Kerala University Syndicate, VC at loggerheads over Registrar’s suspension in ‘Bharat Mata’ row

A fresh controversy erupted at the University of Kerala after conflicting claims emerged over the suspension of Registrar Dr KS Anil Kumar, who was earlier suspended by the Vice Chancellor for cancelling an event that featured a portrait of Bharat Mata. The event, held on June 25 at the university’s Senate Hall, was attended by Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar.

At a special Syndicate meeting convened on Sunday, pro-Left members claimed that the suspension of Dr Anil Kumar had been revoked. However, Vice Chancellor-in-charge Dr Sisa Thomas contradicted the claim, stating that no such decision was taken during the meeting.

Speaking to the media, Dr Thomas clarified that the issue of the Registrar’s suspension was not included in the official agenda of the meeting as it is currently sub judice. She said the Syndicate meeting was adjourned before any resolution could be passed, and that a group of members cannot unilaterally revoke the suspension.

Despite the Vice Chancellor’s objections, a group of left-aligned Syndicate members reportedly presented a resolution seeking to revoke the suspension. After the Vice Chancellor adjourned the meeting citing procedural violations, a senior Syndicate member allegedly chaired a parallel session and passed the resolution revoking the Registrar’s suspension.

High drama marked the special Syndicate meeting, which had been called to finalise a “statement of facts” on the suspension of the Registrar. This statement is to be submitted by the university’s standing counsel to the Kerala High Court on Monday in connection with a case filed by the Registrar challenging his suspension.

During the meeting, tensions flared when the pro-Left Syndicate members demanded that the Registrar’s suspension be discussed. The Vice Chancellor refused, stating that the matter was not on the meeting’s agenda. The disagreement led to heated arguments, culminating in the adjournment of the meeting.

Registrar Dr KS Anil Kumar was suspended on July 2 for cancelling an event organised by a private group on campus. The controversy stemmed from the display of a portrait of Bharat Mata holding a saffron flag on the dais. The image was reportedly garlanded and decorated with flowers, which the Registrar cited as inappropriate for a university function.

On Friday, the Kerala High Court refused to grant an immediate stay on the suspension. During the hearing, Justice N Nagaresh expressed displeasure over the Registrar’s description of the Bharat Mata image in his petition. When asked what provocative image had been displayed, the petitioner’s counsel said it was “a photograph of a lady holding a saffron flag.” Justice Nagaresh noted that it was “unfortunate” that the petitioner referred to Bharat Mata in such terms.