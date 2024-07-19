Logo

Logo

# India

Kerala: Physiotherapist accused of molestation suspended

A police complaint was lodged by the victim’s father alleging that physiotherapist B Mahendran Nair molested his daughter while the girl was receiving physiotherapy from the hospital.

Statesman News Service | Thiruvananthapuram | July 19, 2024 10:50 pm

Kerala: Physiotherapist accused of molestation suspended

(Representational Image: iStock)

A health worker accused of molesting a girl at Kozhikode Beach Hospital was on Friday suspended from service pending investigation.

A police complaint was lodged by the victim’s father alleging that physiotherapist B Mahendran Nair molested his daughter while the girl was receiving physiotherapy from the hospital.

He has been suspended on the direction of Health Minister Veena George.

Advertisement

The girl, who has been undergoing physiotherapy at the hospital for a month, was subjected to alleged molestation by Mahendran B Nair on Wednesday.

The incident occurred when the regular female health worker was attending to another patient, and Mahendran stepped in to provide treatment.

He allegedly molested her while administering the treatment. The girl confided in her female physiotherapist about the incident the next day.

The accused had recently been transferred to Beach Hospital from another district.

A case has been registered against him under Sections 75 (1), 76, and 79 of BNS.

Advertisement

Related posts

# India

Month of Ramayana begins in Kerala

The famous Malayalam version of the Ramayana titled Adhyatma Ramayanam Kilippattu written by Thunchath Ezhuthachan is the one recited in the month. After lighting the evening lamp, people sit before Nilavilakku (traditional Kerala lamp) and recite the Adhyatma Ramayanam.