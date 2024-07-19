Kerala: Physiotherapist accused of molestation suspended

A health worker accused of molesting a girl at Kozhikode Beach Hospital was on Friday suspended from service pending investigation.

A police complaint was lodged by the victim’s father alleging that physiotherapist B Mahendran Nair molested his daughter while the girl was receiving physiotherapy from the hospital.

He has been suspended on the direction of Health Minister Veena George.

The girl, who has been undergoing physiotherapy at the hospital for a month, was subjected to alleged molestation by Mahendran B Nair on Wednesday.

The incident occurred when the regular female health worker was attending to another patient, and Mahendran stepped in to provide treatment.

He allegedly molested her while administering the treatment. The girl confided in her female physiotherapist about the incident the next day.

The accused had recently been transferred to Beach Hospital from another district.

A case has been registered against him under Sections 75 (1), 76, and 79 of BNS.