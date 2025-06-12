Kerala nurse among those killed in Ahmedabad plane crash

It has been confirmed that a Keralite, Ranjitha Gopakumaran Nair, is among those killed in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Renjitha is a native of Pullat, near Thiruvall in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district. Pathanamthitta district collector Prem Krishnan S said Ranjitha was on the ill-fated flight, and that her death had been confirmed after verifying all details

Ranjitha, 42, who worked as a nurse in London, had come to Kerala three days ago. She had come to take up a government job as a nurse when she got a job in her hometown. The accident occurred while she was returning to London after taking leave from her government job.

Locals at Pullat said Renjitha left home on Wednesday to travel to her work place in London. She left Thiruvalla for Chennai by train on Wednesday. From there, she took a flight to Ahmedabad. From there, she was scheduled to go to London on the plane that crashed.

Renjitha had come home from London three days ago, as she got the job of a nurse in the state health service. After joining the job, she applied for leave and proceeded to London to resign from her job there.

Before moving to London, Ranjitha worked as a nurse in Oman for eight years. Her husband, too, had been in Oman, but later returned to Kerala. Renjitha is survived by her husband, Vineesh, two school-going children, Rithika , studying in class X and Induchoodan, studying in class VII and her mother, Thulasi.