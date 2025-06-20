Kerala ministers slam Amit Shah’s ‘English’ remark

Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu on Friday came out against Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement that a time would soon come when those speaking English in the country would “feel ashamed”.

Speaking to media persons here, R Bindu said Shah’s statement reflected the “narrow-minded politics” that he represents and that it would only serve to curtail students’ knowledge and global outlook.

She said Amit Shah’s statement should also be seen in the context of attempts to impose Hindi across the country. This is a major transgression on India’s linguistic diversity, she added.

Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty said as an international language, English is an important medium for communication and exchange of knowledge.

Stating that no language is inferior or superior to another, Sivankutty said the government of Kerala is committed to encouraging the learning of all languages and protecting the right of students to select the language of their choice.

“Linguistic diversity is the strength of the nation, and it should be protected,” he said.

Speaking at a book release function in Delhi on Thursday, Home Minister Amit Shah said, “In this country, those who speak English will soon feel ashamed; the creation of such a society is not far away.” Shah also said that the time has come to reclaim India’s linguistic heritage and lead the world with pride in native tongues.

“To understand our country, our culture, our history, and our religion, no foreign language can suffice. The idea of a complete India cannot be imagined through half-baked foreign languages. I am fully aware of how difficult this battle is, but I am also fully confident that Indian society will win it. Once again, with self-respect, we will run our country in our own languages, and lead the world too,” Amit Shah said.