Kerala minister withdraws FB post against Guv minutes after sharing

Kerala’s Local Administration Minister MB Rajesh’s Facebook post against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s statement has been withdrawn within minutes of sharing on the social media platform.

The governor, in his statement, had warned that he won’t hesitate to remove the ministers from their positions if the individual ministers continue to lower the dignity of the office of the governor.

The link of the Facebook post was also shared on the minister’s official WhatsApp group. But that too was withdrawn by the minister within minutes.

It is believed that the post was withdrawn due to the feeling that there was something wrong with the things pointed out against the governor.

Rajesh shared a note on Facebook saying the governor does not have the authority to sack ministers. He said in a democracy everyone has the right to criticise with dignity, and that the ministers of Kerala have not used derogatory language.

Contending that in a democracy, ’pleasure’ does not mean ‘pleasure’ of a king in a monarchy, Rajesh said pointed out that the Supreme Court in its various judgments, interpreted Article 164 that unequivocally defines the roles of the ministers and the governor.

Rajesh had posted this on his Facebook account to establish that the governor does not have the power to remove a minister from the cabinet.