Kerala man walks into police station with skeletal remains of infants, woman companion also held

In a shocking incident, a 26-year-old man walked into Pudukkad police station in Kerala’s Thrissur district on Sunday, claiming to possess the skeletal remains of two infants allegedly fathered through a secret relationship with a woman.

The man, identified as Bhavin from Amballur in Thrissur, handed over two bags to the Station House Officer, stating they contained the remains of the newborns. He was immediately taken into custody. His 22-year-old female companion, Aneesha, was also detained by the police.

According to police sources, Aneesha told investigators that the first baby died naturally after its umbilical cord became wrapped around its neck during childbirth.

She said she buried the baby near her home but kept the remains to perform rituals. However, police believe the second infant may have been suffocated shortly after birth.

Thrissur Rural Superintendent of Police B. Krishnakumar confirmed the deaths of both male infants.

“Bhavin arrived at the station early Sunday morning and claimed that he had two children with a woman he had been in a relationship with. He submitted a bag to the officers, saying, ‘These are the bones of the newborns.’ The police immediately began the verification process,” he said.

The couple reportedly met through Facebook and had their first child in 2021, followed by the second in 2024. While the woman claimed that both children were stillborn, police suspect foul play in the second baby’s death.

“Based on preliminary evidence, we suspect the second infant’s death was not natural,” the SP added.

Investigators revealed that Bhavin had preserved the bones to establish paternity in case Aneesha severed ties with him in the future.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed, and a detailed probe is underway. The bone samples have been sent to Thrissur Medical College Hospital for forensic examination.

“We are working to determine the exact cause of death and plan to conduct DNA tests. We have received some information about the burial sites of the newborns, but further investigation is needed to confirm it,” the SP stated.