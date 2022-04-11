Kerala law student objects to Stalin sharing dais with Vijayan

A Kerala law student has written a letter to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin raising objections against his sharing of a dais with his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan during a seminar on ‘Centre-state relations’ as part of the 23rd party Congress of the CPI-M.

Ajmal Karunagapally, a final year student of the Government Law College, Thiruvananthapuram, in his letter, said that Stalin would have attended the seminar out of the belief that Vijayan was strongly opposed to the Sangh Parivar “but in reality, he was not”.

He claimed that on several occasions after coming to power, the actions of the Kerala Chief Minister were more or less supportive of Sangh Parivar.

He said that the Kerala government had charged those who agitated peacefully against CAA-NRC with non-bailable offenses and has also declared the RSS organisation, Seva Bharathi, as a relief agency.

The student said that the left government of Kerala had included in the post-graduate syllabus of Kannur University the teachings of RSS ideologues M.S. Golwalkar, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, and V.D. Savarkar.

He also noted that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had got an opportunity to hoist the national flag at a school in Kerala during the regime of Vijayan.

The law student also came out heavily against the K-rail project and said that the state government was trying to take over the land of many poor people for the project which has no chance of success and will push Kerala into debt trap.

He said that Stalin’s attendance at the programme “has caused major concern among the believers of secularism in Kerala” and has “been construed by the people of Kerala as an endorsement of the heinous political position taken by Vijayan”.