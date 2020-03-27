An IAS officer posted in Kerala’s Kollam has ‘skipped’ home quarantine after his return from Singapore nearly ten days ago and seems to have left for Bengaluru to be with his brother. Police, on Friday, registered a case against him.

Anupam Mishra, sub-collector of Kollam fled to his home town Kanpur, in Uttar Pradesh, prompting the state government to seek an explanation from him.

District Collector B Abdul Nasser said, “Anupam Mishra had returned to the state on March 19 from Singapore and was advised to remain under home quarantine, as per the protocol for overseas returnees in the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak.”

Mishra was on leave after his marriage and had taken permission to travel to Malaysia and Singapore.

“On his return I advised him to remain under home quarantine. Seems like he left to be with his family at Bengaluru,” news agency PTI quoted Naseer as saying.

“We have asked him to provide his current address and travel details to Bengaluru. On his return to Kerala from the foreign trip, he had undergone, medical examination and did not show symptoms. His close family and personal staff, including gunman, are under observation,” the collector said.

He, however, did not share any detail about other family members of the officer and whether they too had been put under home quarantine.

The IAS officer’s neighbours informed officials after noticing no movement in his home for quite some time.

Earlier also, this bureaucrat was in news for trying to obtain license to own a pistol using the address of the Government Guest House in Thiruvananthapuram as that of his father. The licence was put on hold by the then district collector. His name also came in loan default cases, in which he allegedly took several loans in the name of his driver but didn’t repay.

Meanwhile, 39 new coronavirus positive cases have been reported from the state on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 176, including 12 discharged patients of Covid-19.