Kerala High Court judge’s residence burgled, gold stolen

A staggering case of theft has been reported at the residence of Kerala High Court judge Justice A Badharudeen at Kalamassery in Kochi.

According to a complaint filed by the judge’s private secretary, Rehana TR, at the Kalamassery police station, gold ornaments weighing six sovereigns were stolen from the house on June 23. The Kalamassery police registered an FIR under Section 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police confirmed that six grams of gold, belonging to his private secretary, were stolen.

Police suspect it to be a planned theft, considering the security arrangements at the judge’s residence. They suspect someone familiar with the house might be involved in the theft. Police are examining CCTV footage and gathering evidence from the spot.

