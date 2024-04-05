Kerala: HC urges Centre to notify CBI probe into veterinary student’s death

The Kerala High Court on Friday urged the Union Government to notify CBI probe into the death of veterinary student Sidharthan immediately.

A single bench of Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas said that delay can defeat the ends of justice and affect the entire investigation.

He urged the Union Government to issue notification under Section 5 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act without delay for entrusting the investigation into the death of Sidharthan with the CBI.

Advertisement

“Each day delay can cause serious prejudice to the petitioner (father), to the deceased and undue benefit to the perpetrators of the crime….Therefore, it is upon 1st respondent, Union of India to issue immediate notification under Section 5 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act….Obviously immediate action is necessary and appropriate notification ought to be issued,” said the court.

The court orally observed that delay in entrusting the investigation with the CBI would cause serious prejudice and affect the entire investigation.

It also enquired if the Union Government could delay the issuance of notification entrusting the investigation with the CBI once the State Government had issued a notification sanctioning the CBI investigation.

The court further stated orally that the State Government also must ensure that all documents were forwarded to the Union Government without delay after sanctioning the CBI investigation.

Jayaprakash T, father of deceased Sidharthan J S, second year Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry student at the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences, University campus at Pookode in Wayanad district moved the Kerala High Court seeking a direction from the Union Government to entrust the investigation with the CBI based on a government order issued by the State Government.

The plea was filed alleging delay on the part of the State Government in forwarding the essential documents to the Union Government for taking further action for entrusting the investigation with the CBI.

Sidharthan, second year veterinary student the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Pookode campus in Wayanad, was found dead inside the hostel after a brutal ragging and assault allegedly by the SFI leaders on February 18. Sidharth was reportedly beaten up by SFI leaders at four places in the college premises. However, the SFI has denied the allegations.