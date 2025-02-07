Kerala HC restrains police from arresting PC George until Feb 17 in hate speech case

The Kerala High Court on Friday granted interim protection from arrest to BJP leader and former MLA PC George in a hate speech case registered against him by the Erattupetta police.

PC George had approached the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail in connection with an FIR lodged against him for allegedly making hate speech against a community during a channel debate.

Advertisement

While considering his plea on Friday, a single bench of Justice PV Kunhikrishnan ordered that George shall not be arrested until it considers his anticipatory bail plea.

Advertisement

Justice Kunhikrishnan observed that since George is a public figure and everyone listens to him, he must be careful while using words. “He shall not be arrested till the next posting date,” the court said and posted the matter to 17th February.

George is facing charges for allegedly making hate speech against the Muslim community during a TV channel discussion. A case was registered against PC George at Eratturpetta Police Station in Kottayam alleging the commission of offences punishable under section 196(1)(a) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion etc), and 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Section 120 (o) (penalty for causing nuisance and violation of public order) Kerala Police Act.

The Muslim Youth League had filed a complaint against PC George, accusing him of calling Muslims terrorists and communalists. It is also alleged that he made comments to promote hatred against the Muslim community and stated that they must migrate to Pakistan.

In his anticipatory bail plea, PC George submitted that his co-panellist, aware of his temperament, provoked him, leading to a slip of the tongue and comments made in the heat of the moment. It was stated that on realising his mistake, he apologised through his social media account.