Kerala HC grants interim stay on verdict cancelling CPM candidate’s election

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday granted interim stay on its verdict cancelling the election of CPI-M candidate A Raja from Devikulam constituency in the Idukki district,to the Kerala Assembly in the 2021 election.

The court granted a stay of 10 days on its verdict declaring the election of A Raja from Devikulam constituency as null and void, on a petition filed by A Raja,who was disqualified from being a member of the Kerala Assembly . The High Court has granted the interim stay to file an appeal in the Supreme Court against the High court order.

The Kerala High Court on Monday declared the election of CPI-M candidate A Raja from Devikulam constituency in the Idukki district,to the Kerala Assembly in the 2021 election as null and void on the ground that he was not eligible to contest from the seat reserved for members of the Scheduled Caste (SC), as he is a Christian convert from an SC community.

The High Court passed the order while allowing a petition filed by D Kumar, defeated Congress candidate challenging the election of Raja from the constituency.

The court set aside the election of Raja , accepting the contentions of the petitioner that Raja was not eligible to contest from the Devikulam constituency which is reserved for SC members . However, the court refused to consider Kumar’s plea requesting to declare that he won the Devikulam seat.