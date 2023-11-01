Kerala HC appoints amicus curiae in plea for probe into corruption allegation against CM’s daughter

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday appointed an amicus curiae to assist the court in a case challenging a vigilance court’s refusal to order an investigation into allegations of bribery and misuse of power by high-ranking public officials in Kerala including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his daughter Veena Thaikandiyil.

The Court had been informed at a previous hearing that the petitioner in the case had passed away.

On Wednesday, when the court came up for hearing, a single bench of Justice K Babu said: “As the petitioner is no more, Akhil Vijay is appointed as the Amicus Curiae to address the arguments, for and on behalf of the petitioner.” The court listed the matter for hearing on Thursday.

The plea was moved by social activist Gireesh Babu challenging a vigilance court order declining to probe the financial transactions of the CM’s daughter and her firm with a Kochi-based company – Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL).

The deceased petitioner had accused Veena Thaikandiyil (Veena Vijayan), daughter of Chief Minister Vijayan and her company Exalogic Solutions Pvt Ltd of having received illegal consideration under the guise of her father.

Gireesh Babu filed the petition in Muvattupuzha Vigilance court in the wake of an Income Tax report that stated that an “illegal payment” of Rs 1.72 crore was made by CMRL to Exalogic Solutions Private Limited, the IT firm owned by Veena T, the daughter of CM Vijayan.

The petitioner further alleged that high-ranking public officials including the CM, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala and other politicians such as Muslim League leaders Kunjali Kutty, VK Ibrahim Kunju and A Govindan also received bribes from CMRL.

On August 26, the Special Judge (Vigilance) in Muvattupuzha had dismissed the plea for a probe into the allegations on the ground that the petitioner had only raised general allegations without sufficient material facts to back up his claims.

Gireesh Babu then approached the High Court with a revision petition challenging the vigilance court order. In his revision petition, the petitioner asserted that all the accused persons misused their official position and also caused loss to public exchequer.

The New Delhi bench of the Income Tax Interim Settlement Board (ITISB) has found that CM Vijayan’s daughter Veena received Rs 1.72 crore from CMRL for consultancy services that were never provided.

Reports said Veena and her firm, Exalogic Solutions, had entered into an agreement with the private company to provide IT, marketing consultancy, and software services to the latter.

However, no services were provided, as the income tax investigation found. The company told the Income Tax Department that the money was, however, paid through monthly installments as per the contract. The Income Tax Disputes Redressal Board found a nexus of prominent personalities behind the transactions.