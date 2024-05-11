Kerala Guv says he is kept in dark about chief minister’s foreign tour

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday expressed his displeasure over not being informed about the nearly three-week-long foreign tour of chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Speaking to media persons in Kochi on Saturday, Governor Khan said he is not aware of the foreign tour of chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and thanked the media persons for informing him about it.

When the media persons sought his reaction about the foreign tour of the chief minister and his family, Governor Khan said “I am not aware of it. Thank you very much for informing me. At least you have informed me about it ,” the Governor told the media persons

Governor Khan said the chief minister has not informed the Raj Bhavan about his previous foreign trips too. He said the state government is taking the position of keeping the Raj Bhavan in the dark. about the chief minister’s foreign tours.

Governor Khan said he had earlier written to the President of India that the Raj Bhavan was kept in the dark about the foreign trips of the state chief minister.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family left for a three-nation private tour on May 6.

The chief minister and his family left for Indonesia on Monday morning from the Cochin international airport . CM Vijayan is accompanied by his wife Kamala, grand son ,daughter Veena and her spouse and the State Tourism Minister, PA Mohammed Riyas. CM Vijayan and his family will visit Indonesia, Singapore, and the UAE before returning on May 21.

The Opposition Congress and BJP have come out against the chief minister and his family’s foreign tour at a time when the state is passing through a worst time, due to multiple reasons.

KPCC president K Sudhakaran said it was dubious that the foreign trip of the chief minister and his family had been kept a secret. “I strongly believe that there is a sponsor for his trip. Only Pinarayi Vijayan can make such a trip at this crucial time,” he said.

Union Minister of state for external affairs, V Muraleedharan accused chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan of going abroad to enjoy beach tourism at a time when the people of Kerala are suffering due to the extreme summer heat.

Muraleedharan asked who is the sponsor of the private foreign trip of the CM and his family and what is the source of income of the sponsor.

Meanwhile, the CPI-M has come out in support of chief minister Vijayan and justified his family tour.

.Former minister and CPI-M Central Commiittee member AK Balan asked what is wrong in the chief minister taking a rest for a few days after profound strain of electioneering.

Quoting Biblical Book of Genesis, AK Balan on Friday said even God took rest after creating the universe in six days.

“After creating the Universe in six days, the God took rest the next day, that day is Sunday .What is wrong for you in the chief minister taking a break after enduring unimaginable strain due to electioneering and organisational activities? “Balan asked.

CPI-M state secretary M V Govindan said Vijayan hasgone for a foreign tour at his own expense after getting requisite permissions from the party and the Central government.