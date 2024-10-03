Kerala govt orders three-tier probe into Thrissur Pooram disruption

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said a three-tier reinvestigation would be conducted into the disruption of the Thrissur Pooram held in April 2024.

Briefing the media after a cabinet meeting, Vijayan said the state cabinet has decided to order a three-level probe into the disruption of the Thrissur Pooram festivities in April this year.

He said the Crime Branch ADGP H Venkatesh would head a special team to probe the offences committed during the Thrissur Pooram with the aim of disrupting it. Intelligence ADGP Manoj Abraham will probe the alleged lapses on the part of officials from the various departments, who had assembled during the Pooram.

State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb will probe the lapses of Law and Order ADGP M R Ajith Kumar during the conduct of Pooram.

CM Vijayan said the decision for the probe was taken as a report given by ADGP Ajithkumar regarding the Pooram disruption was not found to be comprehensive and the state police chief had alleged failure on the part of Ajithkumar in connection with the festival.

He, however, said the ADGP would not be removed from his post.

The disruption of the Thrissur Pooram has triggered a political row in the state. The CPI, Congress, and the CPI-M-backed independent MLA P V Anvar alleged that the Thrissur Pooram was purposely disrupted to create a favorable situation for BJP candidate Suresh Gopi in Thrissur.

Anvar went on to allege that Ajith Kumar, who was entrusted with the task of conducting the probe, was the brain behind it.

On the day of the Pooram in April 2024, the police reportedly obstructed people from carrying palm leaves for elephants and decorative umbrellas intended for the ‘Kudamattam’ ceremony. Thrissur City Police Commissioner Ankit Asokan later explained that the police intervened as several individuals attempted to enter the area by carrying palm leaves and umbrellas.

Asokan was also accused of ordering a lathi charge on the night of the Pooram.