Kerala govt data busts COVID-vaccine death myth

Deflating the popular notion that COVID-19 vaccinations have led to an increase in the deaths among young adults in Kerala, state government data shows no significant change in the death rate in the 35-44 age group between 2019 and 2023.

As per the data, mortality rates in this group have remained relatively consistent, at 3.30% in 2019 and at 3.13% and 3.23% in the post-vaccination years of 2022 and 2023 respectively.

Reports of heart attack in young people, often attributed to the side effects of the vaccine, appear to be unfounded. The data does not support any correlation between vaccinations and death rates in this age group.

There have been no substantial studies on premature deaths in the state, while the available mortality data confirms health experts’ claims that the vaccines are safe. In Kerala, 1,29,45,396 individuals aged 18-44 have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, of which 1,08,60,254 went on to complete the second dose.

The death of youngsters, especially when it occurs suddenly and without an obvious cause during work or workouts, often attracts public attention. However, health experts dismiss the assumptions linking such deaths to the vaccine.

Experts are of the opinion that premature deaths should be thoroughly investigated to determine their true causes. While vascular diseases have been the primary cause of death since 1995, cardiologists indicate that there has been no significant increase in heart disease cases among young people since the pre-COVID period.