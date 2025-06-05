Kerala govt cancels Environment Day event over presence of RSS-inspired poster

Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad on Thursday boycotted the Environment Day celebration at Raj Bhavan over the presence of the portrait of Bharat Mata on the stage, alleging that it resembled imagery used in RSS events.

The event, organised by the state government as part of its World Environment Day celebrations, was originally scheduled to be held at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday morning, The portrait of Bharat Mata was on the stage in the main hall. Officials from the agriculture department had visited the venue on Wednesday and the event was scheduled for 9 am on Thursday.

However, the Agriculture Department shifted the programme to the Durbar Hall inside the state secretariat after Raj Bhavan insisted that the event include floral tributes to the Bharat Mata portrait.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar stated that the Raj Bhavan would decide the content of programmes conducted within its premises. He asked why the portrait of Bharat Mata should be changed and insisted it would remain as it is. Following this, the state government shifted the programme to the Durbar Hall.

Agriculture minister P Prasad said the portrait was not the typical ‘Bharat Mata’ image used in official or cultural events but one that is symbolically linked to the RSS.

“We usually dress children as Bharat Mata or use commonly accepted pictures for such events. But the governor’s office sent us a picture that is used exclusively by the RSS. It is unconstitutional to display such a politically charged symbol in a government event under a constitutional office,” Prasad said.

Opposition leader VD Satheesan criticised Raj Bhavan’s stance, recalling earlier incidents where RSS leaders were invited to speak at the Raj Bhavan and allegedly insulted former prime ministers.

“Raj Bhavan should not become a hub for RSS activities. The Governor is a constitutional post and head of state; such conditions are unacceptable,” he said. He also questioned the silence of the Chief Minister on the matter.

CPI-M state secretary MV Govindan also criticized the Governor’s stance. Calling it an unconstitutional move, Govindan asked if the official symbol Bharat Mata is anywhere.

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar said opposing the portrait of Bharat Mata is a part of appeasement politics. The LDF and UDF are playing vote bank politics, he said.

Meanwhile, Governor Rajendra Arlekar said that the portrait of Bharata Mata symbolises the nation. Speaking at a function here ,Governor Arlekar said that the minister had asked him to change the picture of Bharat Mata.But I said that it could not be changed as the portrait of Bharata Mata symbolises the nation. We cannot remove Bharat Mata, our motherland. These are the idols we are living for.” he said.