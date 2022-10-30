Kerala Governor Kunnur University: Arif Mohammed Khan is likely to seek an explanation from the syndicate of Kannur University for passing a resolution against him, for his recent action as the Chancellor of the universities, asking the vice-chancellors to step down following a Supreme Court verdict.

Governor Khan is also exploring the possible actions against the 11 vice chancellors who had been appointed violating UGC regulations, in the wake of the Supreme Court orders in the APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University’s vice chancellor appointment.

The Kannur university syndicate at a meeting held on Thursday passed a resolution against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s directive asking its vice-chancellor and that of other ten state universities to resign.

The resolution presented by Syndicate member N. Sukanya was backed by member P P Jayakumar. It termed the Governor’s decision of demanding the resignation of Vice Chancellors as a move to stall the growth of universities.

“The chancellor’s letter to nine VCs seeking their resignation was an unlawful act. Many amendments in university laws and boards of studies of universities were also not sanctioned by the governor,” said the resolution.

Kannur University VC Gopinath Ravindran is among the vice-chancellors against whom the governor issued show-cause notices seeking an explanation for not quitting the post over flouting of UGC’s selection norms in their appointment.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, in his capacity as Chancellor of the universities in the state, has on 23 October asked the vice chancellors of nine universities in the state to resign from their posts before 11.30 am on October 24. Since none of the vice chancellors complied with his directive, the Governor issued show cause notices to all these nine vice chancellors asking them to submit their replies by November 3.

Next day, he issued show cause notices to Vice Chancellors of two more universities asking them to explain as to why their appointment should not be considered as “void ab initio” in the wake of a recent Supreme Court order.

The Raj Bhavan took the stance that the judgement of the apex court is applicable to all vice chancellors appointed in violation of UGC regulations.

Meanwhile, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is now in New Delhi, is learnt to have consulted constitutional experts about the course of action to be taken against the vice chancellors, who have been appointed violating the UGC regulations.

It has been reported that the Governor is also exploring the possibility of taking action against state higher education minister R Bindu and Advocate General (AG) K Goapalakrishna Kurup for allegedly misleading him on the reappointment of Gopinath Ravindran as vice-chancellor of Kannur University.

Higher education minister Bindu, in her capacity as pro-chancellor of the university, had written to the Governor seeking reappointment of Gopinath Ravindran. The search committee to select a new VC was disbanded owing to the recommendation. The AG too submitted legal advice to the governor favouring the reappointment. Governor had recently criticised the AG for misleading him.

It is learnt that the governor held a series of consultations with senior lawyers of the Supre Court and constitution experts on whether he can take action against the minister and AG since both of them were appointed by the governor. It is also reported that he( the Governor) is also checking possible options before him with respect to finance minister K N Balagopal,on whom the Governor has withdrawn his ‘pleasure’.