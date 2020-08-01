A 55-year-old sub inspector (special branch) posted in Idukki district, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died of cardiac arrest on Friday night, making it the first case of Coronavirus in Kerala Police.

The state’s police department took to twitter to inform about the incident and said, “…We stand in solidarity with his family & friends, as we remember his valuable contributions in service…”

The tweet reads, “Keral(a) Police mourns the death of Ajithan, 55 yrs, Grade Sub Inspector of Idukki dist, our brother-in-arms & the first officer from the Force, to succumb to the virus. We stand in solidarity with his family & friends, as we remember his valuable contributions in service…”

SI Ajithan was shifted to Kottayam medical college from Idukki medical college where his initial treatment was going on. His condition deteriorated on Wednesday night and he passed away on Friday night due to cardiac arrest.

He is survived by his wife and two children who had also been infected by the virus. They were staying at the police quarters.

Ajithan’s funeral will be held following the Coronvirus rules and regulations, later.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Police headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram has been closed for Saturday and Sunday after these Coronavirus cases was reported on the premises, official sources said.

IANS quoted an officer (on condition of anonymity) that though the HQ was to remain closed in normal course on the week-end, it was decided to use the two days to sanitise the complex that has over 650 staff.

“For these two days, only the very bare minimum staff will report for work so that the sanitisation can be completed quickly. From Monday onwards, things will be back to normal,” said the official.

In the past one week, two police officials and one ministerial staff have tested corona positive, following which it was decided to close the HQ for two days.

State Police chief Loknath Behra has announced that all police officials above the age of 50 will not be posted for Coronavirus duty for now.