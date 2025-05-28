Kerala Congress divided over P V Anvar’s entry into UDF

The Congress leadership in Kerala appears to be divided over whether the TMC state unit headed by former Left Front legislator P V Anvar would be brought into the United Democratic Front (UDF).

While leaders like former KPCC president K Sudhakaran and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal are favouring Anvar’s entry into the UDF, leaders such as V D Satheesan are against such a move.

Speaking to media persons here, Sudhakaran on Wednesday said the UDF would face a setback if votes under Anvar’s influence do not come to the Congress candidate in the Nilambur by-election.

He said the Opposition leader alone could not decide whether Anvar would be brought into the UDF.

“Anvar’s entry into the UDF is a matter for the Congress to discuss and decide. That decision should not be made solely by the Leader of the Opposition. It must be a collective decision of the party leadership. So far, senior leaders have not held any discussions regarding Anvar’s party’s entry into the UDF .A discussion is essential under the new president’s leadership, and I believe it will happen very soon,” Sudhakaran said.

Venugopal said that nobody in the UDF wants to isolate Anvar and that communication gaps will be resolved through dialogue.

“The state leadership has no opinion that Anwar should be kept out from the UDF . We will examine what went wrong in the communication. Anvar resigned as Nilambur MLA to fight against the corruption of the LDF government. We have an obligation to protect him,” Venugopal said

Anvar, who had been eyeing a formal entry into the UDF, warned that the Trinamul Congress would contest in Nilambur, if the Congress national leadership failed to address his concern

Anvar, who quit the Left Front and resigned as Nilambur MLA, was upset over the Congress’s decision to field Aryadan Shoukath as the UDF candidate. He was favouring Malappuram DCC president PV Joy’s candidature

Speaking at a press conference at his residence in Malappuram on Wednesday, Anvar said the Trinamul Congress leadership had asked him to file his nomination in Nilambur and promised full backing, including support from Mamata Banerjee and senior leaders.

Anvar said that Congress leaders including K Sudhakaran, K Muraleedharan, Ramesh Chennithala and Muslim League leader Kunhalikutty are in touch with him. PV Anwar made it clear that he will not compromise on the issue of being included in the UDF and will approach the Congress high command as a last resort

Anvar further said that if justice is not provided by the UDF, he will contest alone in Nilambur and will bring Mamata Banerjee for campaigning

Meanwhile, Opposition leader VD Satheesan clarified that his statements regarding PV Anvar are not personal but reflect the decision of the Congress He added that it is up to PV Anvar to decide what stance he wants to take in the election

The bypoll in Nilambur, scheduled for June 19, was triggered by Anvar’s resignation after he levelled serious allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayijan’s secretary P Sasi, ADGP Ajith Kumar and others

Meanwhile, Muslim League state president Syed Sadiqali Shihab Thangal on Wednesday said UDF will resolve the issues raised by Anwar . Sadiqali Thangal said that the Muslim League is committed to strengthening the UDF and the Front will resolve the issues raised by Anvar through discussions and consultations.