Kerala Cong leaders decide to resolve issues of appnt. of DCC chiefs

Days after an open revolt broke out in the Congress in Kerala owing to the differences in the list of new District Congress Committee(DCC) Presidents, KPCC president K Sudhakaran on Monday said the issues within the Congress over the appointment of district Congress presidents have been resolved

The statement from Sudhakaran came on Monday after the party leadership held talks with senior leaders Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala at the Indira Bhavan, the KPCC headquarters here.

Earlier, Opposition leader V D Satheesan had held the first round of talks with Chandy and Chennithala on Sunday. As a positive result of this, for the first time after the problems erupted, four senior leaders- KPCC chief K Sudhakaran, Opposition leader V D Satheesan, Oommen Chandy and Chennithala met at the Indira Bhavan and held talks to end the disputes within the Congress on Monday

Speaking to media persons after the hour-long talks, Sudhakaran said, “Issues pertaining to organisational revamp have been resolved. We will work united as the differences of opinion aired by Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala have been addressed. There will not be any further talks on this issue.”

When media persons asked whether the culture of ‘groupism’ had ended in the party, Sudhakaran said “Congress should move forward. Congress first, groups second.”