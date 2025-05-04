Kerala CM’s daughter Veena Vijayan’s assets must be seized: Shone George

BJP’s national council member Shone George has demanded the attachment of properties of the accused, including chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena Vijayan in connection with the CMRL pay-off case.

Shone George on Saturday filed a petition with the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO). Speaking to the media in Kochi, he alleged that the SFIO report provided substantial evidence against Veena Vijayan in the CMRL-Exalogic case. He said Veena has now been named an under Section 212/14 in the SFIO charge sheet

Advertisement

“As per the SFIO report, a fraud of Rs 282 crore has taken place in CMRL. Of this, Rs 2.8 crore is linked to Veena Vijayan, while the rest involves suspected money laundering through her company’s transactions,” Shone said in Kochi on Sunday

Advertisement

“Veena’s assets must be seized and redistributed to those affected, as she has now been named an accused under Section 212/14. This demand was already included in my complaint,” he said.

He said the case must be investigated by the CBI under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Furthermore, since the SFIO report finds the accused guilty under Section 447 for money laundering, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) should also take up the case.

Shone further said that he would approach the Kerala High Court seeking a probe by central agencies, including the CBI and ED, based on SFIO’s findings in the case.