Kerala CM slams Union Budget 2025-26 for ignoring state’s key demands

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has strongly criticized the Union Budget 2025-26, stating that it has overlooked all major demands of the state, including a relief package for landslide-hit Wayanad and financial aid for the Vizhinjam port.

Taking to Facebook, CM Vijayan condemned the Centre’s discriminatory stance towards Kerala. “Kerala had requested a special package of ₹24,000 crore. We urged the Centre to recognize the national significance of Vizhinjam and sought a special package for rehabilitating those displaced by the devastating landslides in Wayanad. None of these requests have been considered in the budget. Additionally, long-standing demands such as the establishment of AIIMS and a railway coach manufacturing plant have also been ignored,” he said.

The Chief Minister further stated that the Union Budget has become a political document that disregards Kerala’s aspirations. He alleged that the state is being penalized for its progress in sectors like education.

“The budget fails to announce a minimum support price for agricultural products and does not impose any restrictions on rubber imports. Instead of being a financial document, it has turned into a political tool, with allocations seemingly influenced by upcoming elections. This approach undermines the principle of equitable development,” CM Vijayan remarked.

Echoing similar concerns, Kerala Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal on Saturday described the Union Budget 2025-26 as “extremely disappointing” for the state.

Speaking to media persons, Balagopal accused the Centre of adopting a discriminatory approach towards Kerala.

“The budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman completely ignores Kerala’s pressing needs. There is no package for rebuilding villages devastated by landslides, nor any allocation for Vizhinjam port. Kerala has been entirely sidelined,” he said.