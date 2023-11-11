Kerala CM slams Centre for supporting Israel

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday criticised the BJP-led central government for extending support to Israel.

Addressing the CPI(M)’s Palestine solidarity rally in Kozhikode, he said what is happening in Palestine is not a war between two factions, but an attempt to wipe out an entire people

Recalling India’s support to Palestine in the past, he alleged that the BJP government has changed the nation’s policy towards Palestine . He said that the Congress government under Narasimha Rao has extended support to Israel under pressure from the US

“ Narasimha Rao government has extended support to Israel after facing pressure from the US. BJP government has strengthened this policy later,” he said

Stating that the BJP government at the Centre stands with those who commit mass murder, CM Vijayan urged the Centre government to cancel the military agreements with Israel

He said that some people are painting Palestinians as terrorists. Yasser Arafat, who fought for the Palestinian people, was branded a terrorist by the Western media. The western media sings the praises of Israel’s rulers who have committed human rights violations

He slammed the Modi government for abstaining from the voting in the United Nations calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

“The country was humiliated in front of the world when the country abstained from voting in the United Nations calling for a ceasefire in Gaza,” . he said