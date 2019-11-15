In a threat letter received by the Vadakara police station on Friday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was threatened to dealt in the same way as he was responsible for the death of seven Maoists.

Since Vijayan assumed office in 2016, in all seven Maoists have been gunned down in which four in the last month itself in the deep forest ranges bordering the Palakkad and Malappuram districts.

The threat letter was signed by Bedar Moosa, Vice President of the Kabinidal Action Committee for the Urban Action team.

The letter was written down in Malayalam which stated that in lieu of gunning down seven of their colleagues, the punishment for the Kerala CM would be carried out by them.

Apart from the CM, the Maoists also threatened to eliminate Perambara Sub Inspector Harish for the way he is treating the people.

Investigation has begun into the matter by top police officials after receiving the letter.