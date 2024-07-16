Kerala CM announces projects worth Rs 13,013.40 crore as part of Left govt’s 3rd anniversary

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday unveiled an ambitious plan to execute development projects worth Rs 13,013.40 crore within a span of 100 days, marking the third anniversary of the Left Democratic Front(LDF) government.

The initiatives, part of the fourth phase of the 100-day program, aim to drive progress and are slated for completion by October 22. Chief Minister Vijayan announced that 1,070 projects across 47 departments are part of the latest 100-day initiative.

The Chief Minister,in a statement, said that this fourth edition of the 100-day programme, launched after the current government took office, aims to enhance various government activities focused on the well-being of the common people, social progress, and comprehensive, sustainable development.

“This ambitious initiative seeks to execute projects valued at Rs 13,013.40 crore, spanning 47 departments, within a span of 100 days, with the potential to create a significant 2,59,384 employment opportunities,” he said.

The Kerala government has also announced that it will inaugurate 706 projects and launch or announce 364 others within the specified period.

In addition to inaugurating new roads and bridges, 30,000 title deeds will be distributed state-wide during this period. The initiative will also introduce 456 modernised ration shops and establish 37 smart villages.

A new initiative will be launched to provide costly medications, including cancer treatments, at no profit through the Karunya community pharmacy, the Chief Minister said.

Additionally, 10,000 individual houses will be handed over to deserving beneficiaries through the Life Mission programme during this period, he added.