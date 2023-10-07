Kerala CM alleges political conspiracy against Health Minister’s office

Kerala Chief Minister Pinararyi Vijayan has alleged that job fraud allegations against the state Health Minister’s office are part of a conspiracy.

Addressing the LDF family meeting in Kannur on Saturday, he said that the case’s proportions went beyond a simple instance of swindling.

Terming the job fraud allegation a political conspiracy to denigrate the Kerala government and rob its successful Nipah control strategy of its sheen, CM Vijayn said that there are a group of people behind this conspiracy. He added that more fabricated stories will come up in future too.

Meanwhile, CPI-M state secretary MV Govindan said that those who are in police custody related to the case have no connection with the party or LDF. He also alleged conspiracy against the Health Minister’s office and that the Health Minister’s personal staff member Akhil Mathew’s name was dragged into the case.

Chief Minister Vijayan alleged that an instigator with expertise in planting fake news and a few media organisations orchestrated the scandal.

The other day, police detained Akhil Sajeev, the main accused in the job fraud involving the office of the Health Minister.

According to reports, Sajeev has informed the police that he has no connection with Akhil Mathew, personal staff of Health Minister Veena George.

Haridasan Kummali, a native of Malappuram,alleged that Akhil Mathew,one of the personal staff member of health minister Veena George , and Akhil Sajeev, acting as a mediator, demanded bribe in exchange for the appointment of a Homeo Medical Officer at the Ayush Kendra.

Haridasan earlier disclosed to the media that he paid sums of Rs 1 lakh to the minister’s staff Akhil Mathew and Rs 75,000 to Pathanamthitta CITU leader Akhil Sajeev. These payments were intended to secure a temporary job for his daughter-in-law, Dr. Nitha Raj, at Ayush Kendra.