Kerala CA’s death: Ernst and Young India officials visit parents of Anna Sebastian Perayil; Centre begins probe

Amid widespread outrage over the death of 26-year-old Anna Sebastian Perayil, a chartered accountant with Ernst and Young India, allegedly due to work-related stress, company officials on Thursday visited Anna’s parents at their residence at Kangarappady near Kalamassery in Kochi.

A team from Ernst and Young India, including an HR manager and a senior manager from Pune, met Anna’s parents at their residence.

Anna’s father CB Joseph said that although he has demanded an investigation into his daughter’s death, the company officials did not give any assurance regarding it.

Anna Sebastian Perayil, a Chartered Accountant who worked with S R Batliboi, a member firm of EY Global, at Yerawada in Pune, died on July 20 while undergoing treatment at a city hospital. She was admitted after she felt uneasy and complained of exhaustion.

The incident came to light only after a letter written by her mother Anita Augustine to EY’s India head went viral on Tuesday.

In the letter to EY India chairperson Rajiv Memani, Anna’s mother Anita Augustine detailed the toxic work culture prevalent in the office.

“I am writing this letter as a grieving mother who has lost her precious child. My heart is heavy and my soul is shattered as I pen these words. But I believe it is necessary to share our story in the hope that no other family will have to endure the pain we are going through,” Anita wrote.

The letter shared on social media has created an uproar with many netizens commenting about the work pressure in the Big 4 and other MNCs.

Anna had joined EY as an audit and assurance executive. According to her mother’s letter, she was excited to be a part of the reputed company. However, Anita said in the letter that the workload took a massive toll on Anna.

“She began experiencing anxiety, sleeplessness, and stress soon after joining. But kept pushing herself, believing that hard work and perseverance were the keys to success,” Anna’s mother wrote.

She ended her letter by pointing out EY’s human rights statement signed by the company’s chairman. “I cannot reconcile with the values expressed in the statement. How can EY begin to truly live by the values it professes?” she asked.

“Anna’s death should serve as a wake-up call for EY. It is time to reflect on the work culture within your organisation and take meaningful steps to prioritise the health and wellness of your employees,” Anita signed off.

Meanwhile, following widespread outrage over the death of Anna Sebastian Perayil, allegedly due to work-related stress, the Union Labour Ministry announced that it has taken up the complaint and will investigate the circumstances surrounding her death.

Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje on Thursday said that a thorough investigation into the allegations of an unsafe and exploitative working environment is underway.