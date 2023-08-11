Kerala BJP questions UDF silence on tainted CM’s daughter

BJP’s Kerala vice-president Sobha Surendran launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led UDF in Kerala for not raising the allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena Vijayan in the state assembly.

Speaking to media persons in Kozhikode, Sobha alleged that Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan turned out to be the glory (aishwaryam) of the chief minister. The glory of Pinarayi Vijayan is not by his children, Veena or Vivek, but lies with VD Satheesan, she said sarcastically.

Sobha Surendran further said that the Opposition in Kerala had utterly failed to do justice to the people of Kerala by not raising the serious corruption issue involving the chief minister’s daughter.

She said in Kerala the person who receives ‘nokku Kooli’ (a practice where high wages are charged for doing nothing) is in chief minister’s residence

BJP’s state president K Surendran also accused Satheesan of failure to perform his duty as leader of the opposition. He said the people of the state had entrusted him the duty of a responsible Opposition. But, he is working as a “slave” of Pinarayi Vijayan. He called the Opposition a disgrace to Kerala.