Kerala BJP chief urges police to file a case in ‘PSC bribery’ allegation

Kerala BJP President K Surendran on Sunday urged the police to register a case in the alleged bribery for membership in the Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) and conduct a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

Speaking to media persons in Kozhikode, Surendran said attempts are being made to hush up the controversy over the alleged bribe given to a Kozhikode-based former CPI-M leader for membership in the Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC).

He said the BJP would file a complaint with the governor and the state police chief and seek an inquiry into the case.

The BJP Kerala chief said the CPI-M is removing its town area committee member Pramod Kottooli from its primary membership a proof of the party admitting the veracity of the illegal deal.

He asked what was the source of the Rs.22 lakh allegedly paid to Pramod Kottooli, and how was it handed over. Even though taking a bribe is a crime according to the law of the land, the police do not intervene in the matter.

“Why are the police not filing an FIR? Why no inquiry is being initiated? Why is the accused not being questioned? Whether the mode of payment was in cash or through a cheque? Was the money accounted for or not? What was the money used for? Who all got its share,” he asked.

He alleged that a mafia with interests in multiple sectors, including real estate, had been active in Kozhikode city. The PSC bribery too was part of their activities, Surendran added.

He alleged CPI-M leaders are engaged in dealings involving crores of Rupees, centered on the city of Kozhikode

The BJP leader alleged that Pramod Kottooli was close to Public Works Minister PA Mohamed Riyas, former MP Elamaram Kareem, and CPI-M Kozhikode district secretary P. Mohanan.

He said the news carried by the media that a local BJP leader is involved in the bribery is a capsule of the CPI-M. “Those giving the news should identify the BJP leader involved in it,” Surendran said, adding the BJP would take legal action against the fake news.

The CPI-M Kozhikode district committee on Saturday expelled its town area committee member Pramod Kottooli from the party for allegedly taking bribes from a woman doctor to arrange a PSC membership to her.

It is alleged that Pramod received Rs 22 lakh from a woman doctor after promising to make her a member of the Kerala Public Service Commission(KPSC) He reportedly used PWD Minister Mohammad Riyas’ name to convince the doctor.