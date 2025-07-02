Kerala BJP chief slams Cong for its ‘unhealthy’ ties with Jamaat-e-Islami

Kerala BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday accused the Congress of being “remote-controlled” by forces promoting anti-secular ideologies in the southern state of Kerala.

“Jamaat-e-Islami is influencing Congress’ political strategy in Kerala, and the grand old party is being remotely controlled for electoral gains. The Congress is in an unhealthy political relationship with the Islamic organization,” he said.

“Jamaat-e-Islami believes in anti-secularism. This is the party with whose help the Congress has been forced to take in Kerala to win elections. The people of India should know where the politics of the Congress has gone. The Congress has become a party which is completely remote-controlled by Jamaat,” he said at an event here.

“All these years, the BJP has been alerting the people of India that the Congress and the INDI alliance parties have unhealthy political relationships with Jamaat-e-Islami, PFI, etc. But earlier, we had no proof. But now, Congress was forced by Jamaat-e-Islami to admit that they were taking support from them,” Chandrasekhar further said.

Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar further said, “You see Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar, they don’t say a word about development, or address people’s problems. They go to one community and make a fool out of that community. There is no room for Sharia law and an Islamic state here.”