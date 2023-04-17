Kerala ADGP claims terrorist links of train fire accused

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) M R Ajith Kumar, who is supervising the Kerala Police Special Investigation Team’s (SIT’s) probe into the Kozhikode train fire case, has on Monday said UAPA has been imposed on Sharukh Saifi, the accused in the case, on the basis of concrete evidence that suggest he has connections with terrorist groups.

Speaking to media persons here, the ADGP said the accused is highly radicalised and the police have found videos and other content from his mobile phones to prove it.

MR Ajith Kumar said the videos include those of preacher Zakir Naik and Pakistani theologian Israr Ahmed.

“His background and other details show he is highly radicalised. He has been watching videos of many, including Zakir Naik and Israr Ahmed. It is too early to say if he got help from other quarters,” said the ADGP.

Stating that it is a highly-sensitive case and more details cannot be divulged now, the ADGP said the SIT has got details of Saifi’s trip from Delhi to Shornur and his escape after committing the crime.

The ADGP said Saifi came to Kerala with the intention of committing the crime.

“He had a clear plan to carry out arson. Our probe into whether he got support from some extremist outfits in Kerala or from other parts of the country is underway,” the ADGP further said

He said the Kerala police Special Investigation Team (SIT) found that Saifi travelled alone from Delhi, booked a ticket to Kozhikode, but alighted at Shornur and spent over 12 hours at the station there.

Sections of the stringent anti-terror law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) have been invoked on Saifi on Sunday, paving the way for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the case.

In the report submitted to the Kozhikode Additional Sessions Court on Sunday by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Kerala Police, probing the train fire case has imposed a fresh charge against Sharukh Saifi, after his terror links were confirmed.

Three people were killed and nine others suffered burns after the accused poured inflammable oil on co-passengers and set them afire inside the D-1 coach of the Alapuzha-Kannur Express on 2 April after the train left Kozhikode railway station in Kerala.

Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested accused Shahrukh Saifi from Ratnagiri in Maharashtra on 5 April. ATS officials nabbed him while trying to escape after visiting a hospital. They reached the location in search of Saifi based on an intelligence bureau tip-off that he sought treatment at a hospital in Ratnagiri with injuries. The accused was later handed over to the Kerala police.