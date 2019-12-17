Rajasthan’s Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said the Congress government that completes one year on Tuesday has worked for the interests of every section of society.

The Congress came to power in the state last year winning 100 seats and Ashok Gehlot was sworn in as the chief minister on December 17, 2018 but in the Lok Sabha elections 2019, the party lost election on all 25 seats. The BJP won 24 seats and the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party; an NDA ally bagged 1 seat.

“Our government has ensured the reach of public welfare schemes to the common man during its one-year tenure. The government has kept in mind the interests of every section of the society,” he tweeted in Hindi.

Pilot, who is also Congress state president, thanked the people of Rajasthan, all state cabinet ministers, office bearers and party workers on the first anniversary of the government.

The state government is organising several programmes for the day.

Results of the recently-held urban local body (ULB) elections were declared on November 21 in which the ruling Congress secured control over 20 local government bodies out of the 49 where elections were held last week in

Earlier, on November 21, commenting on the BJP’s allegations that there are differences between the Congress-led Rajasthan government and the party’s organisation in the state, Pilot had said that the ULB poll results have showed that the government and the organisation are working in coordination.