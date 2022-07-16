Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his ‘revari culture’ remark, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Saturday, said his government is providing free and good education to the children and is providing good and free treatment to the people in the National Capital and they are not ‘freebies’.

“I have been accused of distributing revaris (sweets), freebies. I am being abused. I want to ask the people of India, where am I wrong?” said Kejriwal in a press briefing.

“To give free and good education to the children of our country and to provide good and free treatment to the people – this is not called distributing free revari,” the Delhi Chief Minister said.

“I am providing free quality education to the poor children of Delhi. Am I distributing revaris? Before we came to power, the Delhi government’s schools were in a miserable condition. The future of 18 lakh children was in the dark. Is it a crime to provide good education to these children free of cost?” Kejriwal said.

He said, “We have turned around Delhi’s government hospitals, built amazing Mohalla Clinics. Delhi is the only megacity in the world where each of the two crore people can get free medical treatment.

“Those abusing me for making bus rides free for women are the same people who have spent thousands of crores on private jets,” he added.

“Kejriwal saves money and makes women travel for free. Delhi’s Budget is running in profit, what wrong did I do if I gave facilities to the people by curbing corruption,” added the Delhi Chief Minister.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister, while inaugurating the Bundelkhand Expressway in Uttar Pradesh warned the people against the ”Revari (sweet) culture” resorted to by certain political parties” for seeking votes, saying this culture could prove to be very dangerous for the country.

This thinking of freebie culture in politics in the country must be defeated collectively by the people, he said.

“People of the country have to be very careful about this ‘revari’ (sweet) culture. Those promoting this freebie culture will never build new expressways, new airports, or defence corridors for you. The people who believe in the freebies culture think they can buy votes by distributing freebies to the common man,” Modi said.