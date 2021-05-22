Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Daniel B. Smith, the US Charge D’Affaires to India, on Friday held a discussion on working together to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the Chief Minister’s Office said Kejriwal and Smith discussed how the Delhi government and the US can jointly and collectively address the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kejriwal also inquired about the health of the US embassy officials. Both said that once the Covid pandemic situation gets better, they would hold in-person discussions.

The Chief Minister’s Office tweeted: “H.E. Daniel B. Smith, Charge D’Affaires, USA @USAmbIndia called on Hon’ble CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal today. Both the leaders deliberated on how the State of Delhi and the USA can work together to address the COVID pandemic.”

India recorded 2,57,299 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the overall caseload to 2,62,89,290, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

The country’s active COVID-19 cases stand at 29,23,400.

With 4194 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total death toll stands at 2,95,525.