# India

Kejriwal to hold road shows in support of Congress candidates in Delhi

Notably, the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), part of the INDIA bloc, announced seat-sharing in Delhi and several states for the general elections.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | May 14, 2024 8:06 pm

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann roadshow for South Delhi Loksabha Candidate Sahiram pehlwan at Mehrauli, in the capital on Saturday. Subrata Dutta (SNS)

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Tuesday said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold road shows in the city on Wednesday, in support of the Congress candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Notably, the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), part of the INDIA bloc, announced seat-sharing in Delhi and several states for the general elections. As per the agreement, in Delhi of the seven parliamentary seats, Congress is contesting in three parliamentary seats and AAP in four constituencies.

“Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold road shows at Model Town and Jahangirpuri tomorrow in support of the three Congress candidates of INDIA bloc for the Lok Sabha elections,” the Delhi Congress chief said in a statement.

He said all the three candidates— Jai Prakash Agarwal (Chandni Chowk), Dr Udit Raj (North West Delhi) and Kanhaiya Kumar (North East Delhi) will also take part.

“Congress and INDIA bloc workers have been canvassing in all the seven Lok Sabha constituencies with complete coordination and understanding, and their united functioning will be reflected in Kejriwal’s road show tomorrow,” added Yadav.

Voting for the seven parliamentary seats in Lok Sabha is scheduled to take place on 25th May.

