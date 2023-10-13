Kejriwal must accept ‘corrupt’’ deeds of AAP leaders: Delhi BJP

Stepping up his attack on the Aam Aadmi Party-led government, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Friday said it is high time that the chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal, should accept the “corrupt” deeds of its jailed leaders and apologize to the people.

“It’s high time Arvind Kejriwal accepts the corrupt deeds of its jailed leaders. He should apologize to Delhiites who gave AAP absolute majority,” Sachdeva said in an apparent reference to senior AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, who were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor scam case.

It may be mentioned that Kejriwal, who is also the national convenor of the AAP, had earlier said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal is not to end corruption but rather harass opposition leaders.”

“Today’s denial of bail to Sanjay Singh establishes that the ED case against him is strong enough in the eyes of law, unlike his claims that the case won’t stand one hearing in court,” he said. Sachdeva had earlier accused Kejriwal of playing “victim card”.

A court in Delhi on Friday reportedly sent the AAP MP to 14 days’ judicial custody in the liquor scam case.