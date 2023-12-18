Kejriwal meets Mamata Banerjee ahead of INDIA bloc meeting

Ahead of the meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc meeting which will be held on December 19 in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday met West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee here.

The INDIA is an umbrella of the Opposition which was formed in July this year to take on the ruling BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting between the Delhi Chief Minister and the West Bengal Chief Minister was held at the residence of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee here in which AAP leader Raghav Chadha was also present.

The fourth meeting of the Opposition’s grand alliance is slated to take place tomorrow in the national capital, during which seat-sharing discussions are likely to be on the agenda of various parties.

The first meeting of the joint opposition convened in Patna on June 23 and the second meeting was held in Bengaluru on July 17-18. The third meeting happened in Mumbai on August 31-September 1.