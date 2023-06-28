Kejriwal again slams Centre on services ordinance

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday again slammed the Centre over its ordinance to have control over administrative services in the National Capital.

“The ordinance comes out as a constitutional fraud on the people of Delhi, its elected representatives, and the Constitution,”Supreme Court Justice (retired) Madan B Lokur writes, exposing the unconstitutionality of the Centre’s ordinance,” Kejriwal said in a tweet while sharing an excerpt from retired Supreme Court Justice Madan B Lokur’s article.

Along with the tweet, Kejriwal shared the article of retired Supreme Court Justice Madan B Lokur on his Twitter account.

Kejriwal had met with a number of opposition parties seeking their support against the Central government on the ordinance issue. He has also said that, as of now, only the Congress is not coming out clean on its stance against the Centre.

The entire Opposition, except Congress, has supported him in voting against the Centre’s government ordinance in Parliament, the CM had said.

On June 23, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) slammed Congress over its “silence” on the Centre’s ordinance that effectively nullifies the Supreme Court order over control of services in Delhi.