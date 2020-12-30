Minister of State for Labour & Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar released a special stamp on Labour Bureau on the occasion of centenary year celebrations of the Labour Bureau in an event held here today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a special message to Labour Bureau on this occasion.

In his message, the Prime Minister, while congratulating Bureau on the release of the special stamp in its centenary year, also highlighted that for the last hundred years, Bureau has been generating labour, price and employment statistics with great allegiance and dedication.

The message also stated that in keeping with the spirit of the mantra of “Shramev Jayate”, the Government committed to the welfare of labour has taken continuous and integrated steps for labour.

The Prime Minister also opined that the three historic labour codes will not only protect the interests of hardworking workers but will also form the basis for increasing productivity to higher levels.

The Prime Minister also stated in his message that the availability of reliable statistics on labour and labourers are vital for effective policymaking and planning for the welfare of labour.

Given the significance of data and its increasing usage in various fields, the Bureau’s rich legacy of data generation needs to be fully capitalized for better policymaking in the field of labour and employment.

He also expressed firm belief that Bureau will continue to upgrade its working by embracing the latest technologies in the field of data collection, analysis and dissemination. The Prime Minister also conveyed his best wishes for all the future endeavours of the Bureau.

The Minister of State for Labour & Employment Gangwar, while addressing the participants said that besides its mandate of generating various price and labour related statistics.

“The Bureau has also earned appreciation for successfully undertaking in record time, all the surveys & studies entrusted to it by the Governments from time to time. When employment data used to be available in our country only once in five years, Bureau became the first-ever Government organization in the country to produce annual data on employment and unemployment through its annual All India Household Surveys on Employment Unemployment. The Bureau also conducted first of its kind Quarterly Employment Surveys (QES) of enterprises which will be relaunched in a new format very soon. Bureau was also entrusted with the task of estimating employment generated under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) which it carried out in record time,” he said.