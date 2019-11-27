The Delhi High Court in its recent observation said, that the police is mechanically using Urdu and Persian words in the FIRs being lodged here without any application of mind and they should be kept simple.

Chief Justice Dhirubhai Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar in a hearing on November 25 while hearing Vishalakshi Goel vs Union of India case, have said that there is no need for the police to show their knowledge of Urdu and Persian words and these words should not be used mechanically by them without knowing their meaning.

HC observed, “Moreover, public at large may not be able to understand all these Urdu and Persian words. ”

“The practice of these words being used in the FIR ought to be stopped by the police,” the High Court said.

It has directed that with every copy of the FIR, a list of 383 words in Urdu and Persian should be given to the complainant so that she/he can understand the contents of the FIR.

The Court also observed that the list of 383 words may not be exhaustive and there could be more words being used in the FIR.

The Court observed that the FIR is the most vital document prepared by the police as it sets the process of criminal justice in motion. In fact, copy of the FIR is required to be sent to the Magistrate immediately as it is an immediate version of the narration of the whole offence, it said.

“In Court, FIR is required to be read again and again, hence, it should be in a simple language or it should be in the language of the person who has approached the police for filing the FIR,” the court said.

Following the circular issued on November 20, by Deputy Commissioner, Legal Cell, Delhi Police, the Court said it wants the police to present at least 10 FIRs registered in 10 different police stations to ascertain whether the circular is being followed in letter and spirit. The matter is listed for hearing on December 11.

The list of 383 words in Urdu and Persian have been given in the list with their meanings in Hindi and English to provide ease of understanding.