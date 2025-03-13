Keel laying of second Fleet Support Ship for Indian Navy held at L&T shipyard

The keel laying ceremony of the second Fleet Support Ship (FSS) for the Indian Navy was held at M/s L&T Shipyard, Kattupalli, marking a significant milestone in the nation’s maritime defence capabilities.

The event took place in the presence of Vice Admiral Rajaram Swaminathan, Controller Warship Production & Acquisition, along with senior officials from the Indian Navy, Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), and M/s L&T.

The Indian Navy had signed a contract with HSL in August 2023 for the acquisition of five Fleet Support Ships, with deliveries set to commence from mid-2027. To optimise India’s shipbuilding capacity and meet stringent delivery schedules, HSL subcontracted the construction of two FSS units to M/s L&T Shipyard, showcasing the robust public-private partnership model.

On induction, these Fleet Support Ships will enhance the Indian Navy’s blue water operational capabilities by enabling at-sea replenishment of fleet ships with fuel, water, ammunition, and essential stores. With a displacement exceeding 40,000 tons, the FSS will significantly extend the Navy’s reach and operational endurance. Additionally, the ships will play a crucial role in Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR) missions, supporting swift evacuation efforts and the rapid deployment of relief materials in times of natural disasters.

Designed indigenously and primarily sourcing equipment from domestic manufacturers, the project aligns with the Government of India’s initiatives—Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Make in India, and Make for the World. This endeavour not only fortifies the Indian Navy’s capabilities but also strengthens India’s shipbuilding industry, reinforcing its position as a global defence manufacturing hub.