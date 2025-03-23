Keel laying ceremony for 2nd and 3rd Next-Generation offshore patrol vessels held in Ratnagiri

The keel laying ceremony for the second and third Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels (NGOPVs), to be constructed by Goa Shipyard Ltd (GSL), was held on Sunday at Yeoman Marine Services Private Ltd (YMSPL) in Ratnagiri. This event marks a significant step in the indigenous development of advanced naval assets under India’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’ initiatives.

The contracts for the design and construction of 11 NGOPVs were signed on March 30, 2023, between the Ministry of Defence and two shipyards—Goa Shipyard Ltd (GSL), responsible for seven ships, and Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, tasked with building four vessels.

As part of GSL’s build strategy, the main hull blocks of Yard 1281 and Yard 1282 are being fabricated at YMSPL’s premises in Ratnagiri. The keel laying ceremony was graced by Vice Admiral R Swaminathan, Controller, Warship Production and Acquisition, who attended as the Chief Guest, along with senior officials from the Indian Navy, GSL, and YMSPL.

Designed for coastal defense, surveillance, search and rescue operations, protection of offshore assets, and anti-piracy missions, the NGOPVs, each with an approximate tonnage of 3,000 tons, will significantly enhance India’s maritime capabilities.

The keel laying of these vessels represents a key milestone in the overall project timeline and reinforces the country’s commitment to self-reliance in defense manufacturing.

The successful execution of the NGOPV project is expected to strengthen the Indian Navy’s operational readiness while boosting domestic shipbuilding expertise, furthering India’s goal of becoming a global hub for warship production.