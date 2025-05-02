Kedarnath portals open, Dhami prays for power to PM to fight terror, demons

The Annual Pilgrimage to Kedarnath Shrine took off on Friday morning with invoking blessings of the Lord Shiva by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to help Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fight terrorism and modern day demons. Portals of the Kedarnath shrine were opened in the morning as per the celestial calendar time and traditional religious rituals.

The portals of the eleventh Jyotirlinga at Kedarnath Shrine located in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand were opened with a formal Puja performed the chief minister and his wife Geeta Pushkar Dhami amidst chanting of Vedic mantras by the priest Bagesh Ling and the shrine chief priest Bhimashankar Ling.

After the puja, Dhami said a special prayer was held on behalf of the prime minister for peace, prosperity and well-being of the state and the country.

“The first puja of the Kedarnath pilgrimage season 2025 was performed in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I prayed to Lord Kedarnath (Lord Shiva) to bless the prime minister with power to fight terrorism and modern day demons” said Dhami, hinting at Pakistan and its terrorism sponsored by it.

Prior to this, Kedarnath portals were opened at 7 am amid chanting of vedic mantras, religious slogan Har Har Mahadev in the glory of Shiva and devotional tunes played by the band of Indian Army’s Grenadier Regiment.

This was followed by showering of petals over the temple from helicopters. The Kedarnath Temple exhibited a grand look with the decoration of more than 108 quintals of flowers.

Earlier on Thursday, ‘Panchmukhi Utsav Doli’ of the lord Kedarnath arrived at the shrine taking traditional halts at Guptakashi, Phata, Gaurikund from the deity’s winter seat Omkareshwar Temple at Ukhimath.

Dhami further stated that Kedarnath is a major center of faith for the followers of Sanatan and a symbol of spiritual and cultural heritage of India. “Number of devotees visiting Kedarnath is increasing every year. This year too the Char Dham Yatra will create a new record. State government has ensured adequate arrangements for the success of the Chardham pilgrimage this season. Convenience, safety and ease of the devotees will be key focus during Yatra. It’s the duty of all residents of Uttarakhand to welcome the devotees coming from within the country and outside world with affection and a sense of service” added the chief minister.

The Chardham Yatra formally began on April 30 with the opening of the portals of the Gangotri and Yamunotri. However full fledged pilgrimage will start on May 4 with the opening of the portals of Badrinath.