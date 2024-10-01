Kaziranga National Park reopens with new attractions for 2024-25 season

Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site known for its iconic one-horned rhinoceros, reopened today for the 2024-25 tourist season, marking the end of its monsoon closure.

The opening ceremony, held at the western range in Bagori, was officiated by Assam’s Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, who highlighted new infrastructure and activities to enhance the tourist experience this season. New attractions include hiking, trekking, and birding trails, in addition to the traditional jeep and elephant safaris.

The park’s wildlife conservation efforts were reinforced with the introduction of an animal rescue vehicle, aimed at boosting wildlife rehabilitation programmes. In an effort to promote eco-tourism and support local communities, the inauguration of the Eco Shop, offering over 50 souvenir products, will help fund welfare initiatives for park staff and the surrounding villages.

One of the highlights of the event was the launch of the book A Practitioner’s Guide to Photographic Monitoring of Asian Elephants for Science and Conservation, offering a unique perspective on the park’s biodiversity and conservation strategies. Also, a medicinal plant sale counter was opened at Memorial Park in Kohora, promoting sustainable forest-based livelihoods.

Kaziranga remains a top destination for both domestic and international tourists, known for its “Big Five” species: one-horned rhinoceros, Bengal tiger, Asiatic elephant, wild buffalo, and eastern swamp deer. It continues to maintain the highest population of one-horned rhinos, with the 2022 census estimating 2,613 individuals, and boasts the highest tiger density in India.

With these new initiatives, the park aims to attract even more visitors this season, contributing to wildlife conservation and eco-tourism growth in Assam.